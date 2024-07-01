A trailer crash at Dangwaro Flyover on the Kano-Zaria Expressway resulted in 25 fatalities, 53 injuries, and 12 uninjured survivors early Monday morning

The trailer was overloaded with 90 individuals, animals, motorcycles, and bags of maize, and the accident was attributed to over-speeding and loss of control

The FRSC has called for strict adherence to traffic laws and warned against the dangerous practice of transporting humans and animals together

A devastating traffic crash involving a trailer occurred at Dangwaro Flyover along Kano-Zaria Expressway in Kano State early Monday morning, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and leaving 53 individuals injured.

This tragic incident comes just three days after a similar accident in Imawa town, Kura local government area, which claimed the lives of 14 worshippers.

Authorities have beefed up control of the roadway following the accident. Image: FRSC

Source: Original

The trailer, carrying 90 passengers, animals, motorcycles, and bags of maize, lost control and crashed, causing widespread destruction, Leadership reported.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), 12 people were rescued unhurt, while the remaining victims were rushed to Murtala Specialist Hospital Kano for urgent medical attention.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by over-speeding and loss of control by the trailer driver.

FRSC send warning to road users

The FRSC has warned drivers and motorists against the dangerous practice of transporting animals, goods, and human beings concurrently, emphasising that it not only endangers lives but also violates traffic regulations.

The Sector Commander, CC Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged all road users to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations to prevent further tragedies on the roads.

The recovery efforts led by the FRSC, Police, and other first responders resulted in the recovery of six motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, animals (rams and goats), maize, and the sum of N4,000.

The incident has left the community in shock, and the FRSC has promised to continue investigating the cause of the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tinubu blows hot, sends serious warning to terrorists

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had described bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of others in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State, as desperate acts of terror.

Tinubu said the attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to fall into an era of fear.

Source: Legit.ng