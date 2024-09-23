A 23-year-old philosophy student, Ayomide Adeleye, has confessed to killing his church mate, Christiana Idowu, due to financial problems

A 23-year-old philosophy student from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayomide Adeleye, has confessed to killing his church mate, Christiana Idowu, 18, due to financial problems.

Adeleye, who resides with his parents in Ikorodu, Lagos, is currently in custody at the Lagos State Police Command Tactical Unit, Ikeja.

Adeleye, who had known the victim for three years through their church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, admitted to strangling Idowu when she visited his home to have her phone repaired.

He then attempted to demand a ransom from her mother, claiming she had been kidnapped.

In his confession, Adeleye recounted the events leading up to the tragic incident. He explained that Idowu had contacted him several times while he was at school, requesting his help to repair her phone.

23-year-old OOU student kills church mate

Upon returning to Lagos, Adeleye agreed to meet her at his home. On the day of the incident, Idowu arrived at his house around 5 pm. After examining her phone, Adeleye discovered it had a battery problem and a faulty screen. Despite his advice to replace the battery, Idowu chose to continue using the phone as it was.

Adeleye revealed that his financial struggles drove him to commit the crime. While Idowu was preoccupied with his phone, he strangled her. "I killed her because I had financial problems. I thought of the problems and decided to strangle her while she was busy going through my phone," he confessed. After the murder, Adeleye called Idowu's mother, claiming she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom.

In his confession, Adeleye asked for forgiveness, "I don’t deserve any mercy for what I have done. At the same time, I ask God to forgive me. What I did was totally wrong and I regret it. I feel remorseful for what I have done. If there’s any way I could be given a second chance, I want to be given one but I deserve death, honestly," he stated.

Kidnapped FUNAAB student is reportedly murdered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been reportedly murdered.

The young student, who was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August, was found dead after a harrowing ordeal.

