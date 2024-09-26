The AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has reacted to the report that $21m which belongs to the Nigerian government was seized in the United States

Fagbemi said the United States District Court never authorized the seizure of Nigeria's $21m as reported in an online publication

The minister made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday evening, September 25

FCT, Abuja - The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the United States District Court did not order the seizure of $21m belonging to the Nigerian government.

The fund is in the custody of JP Morgan in New York City, United States of America.

Fagbemi said Nigeria has filed an appeal against the interlocutory decision Photo credit: Lateef Fagbemi

Fagbemi made this known in a statement reacting to a publication on an online news platform, titled: “UK Court authorizes SSS victim Williams Emovbira to seize $21 million from CBN account with JP Morgan in New York.”

He challenged the media platform to publish a copy of the US Court order authorizing the seizure, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He explained that the US District Court only refused Nigeria’s preliminary motion to dismiss the complaint on the grounds of sovereign immunity.

According to Fagbemi, the refusal implies that the case will now proceed to a substantive hearing on the merits.

As reported by ThisDay, the minister added that the court will make its final decision after both parties have presented their evidence and legal submissions in support of their case.

“The Ministry wishes to set the record straight regarding an inaccurate publication by the Peoples Gazette and others alleging that a US District Court has authorized a certain Louis E. Williams to seize $21 million from Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan.”

He added that:

“Indeed, the Ministry challenges these media outlets to publish a copy of the US Court order authorizing the seizure.

“It is pertinent to state that Nigeria has filed an appeal against the interlocutory decision in question.”

Seizure of 3 Nigerian presidential jets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government reacted to the alleged seizure of three presidential jets in France.

The Presidency said the jets are protected by diplomatic immunity and foreign Court are forbidden from issuing an order against them.

The Chinese company was accused of withholding vital information and misleading the Judicial Court in Paris into attaching the Nigerian government's presidential jets

