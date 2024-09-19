Alhassan Dantata, an energy expert, said green hydrogen is the world's last chance to transition to clean energy

The executive vice chairman of SIDIL Energy Alternatives Limited envisioned Africa becoming a major energy exporter, supplying power to Europe via submarine cables

However, Dantata noted that overcoming tribalism and religious divisions, which he identified as Africa's primary obstacles to progress, will require political will and collaboration to achieve this vision

Victoria Island, Lagos - Green energy expert Alhassan Dantata said on Thursday, September 19, that green hydrogen is the world's last chance to transition to clean energy, and Africa must take the lead.

The executive vice chairman of SIDIL Energy Alternatives Limited noted Africa's abundant renewable energy sources, including wind, sun, and water, position it for global leadership in green hydrogen production.

Green energy expert Alhassan Dantata urged Africa to lead in green hydrogen production.

Source: Original

The energy expert spoke to Legit.ng on the sidelines of a capacity-building workshop for private sector stakeholders on green hydrogen in Lagos.

“Africa has the wind, the sun, and the water, resources that no one can take away from us,” Dantata stated. "We should be the frontrunners in green hydrogen production.”

Green energy: Africa should export power to Europe

Dantata envisioned Africa becoming a major energy exporter, supplying power to Europe via submarine cables.

“Just as we import bandwidth from Europe, we should be exporting power because we have the necessary resources,” he added.

Green energy: How to overcome obstacles

However, Dantata stressed the need for political will and collaboration to overcome tribalism and religious divisions, which he highlighted as Africa's primary obstacles to progress.

His words:

"Do we have the political will and the right mindset, and can we collaborate to make it happen? From what I have observed over a period of three to four years, the killer effect in Africa is just two, tribalism and religion. If we can overcome that, Africa will be great.”

Nigeria commits to Green Hydrogen development

Speaking at the workshop, Temitope Dina, assistant director in Nigeria's Ministry of Power, emphasised the federal government's commitment to harnessing green hydrogen's potential for economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

Dina highlighted green hydrogen's role in reducing carbon emissions, diversifying energy sources, and fostering innovation.

"Green Hydrogen stands at the forefront of the global transition to clean energy. It offers the promise of reducing carbon emission, diversifying our energy source and also fostering innovation," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng