British High Commissioner to Nigeria has committed to a of a $5 million British battery recycling enterprise in Ogun state

He said the project will be will be the first of its kind in Africa and will make the State the leader in battery recycling

He said that his nation wants to get involved in the processing of agricultural products, technology, energy, and higher education

Ogun State is set to become home to a $5 million British battery recycling enterprise.

British high commissioner said the project would be the greatest in Africa once it is up and running. Photo Credit: Ogun State

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, revealed this on Wednesday, during a courtesy call with state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

According to Montgomery in a ThisDay report, the project will be the greatest in Africa once it was up and running.

“The battery we will be manufacturing in Ogun State will be the first of its kind in Africa, and we will make the State the leader in battery recycling in Africa.

“For the first time, it is now possible to recycle the cell back into chemical form in Africa and export the black mass, which contains the minerals inside the battery, to make new batteries.

“It is really exciting that we received support from Ogun Invest, and officials from the Bureau of Lands confirmed the Certificate of Occupation. We can say that the investment will be about five million dollars, and we want Ogun State to be the place where this industry can grow,” the High Commissioner said.

He noted that his country would like to participate in energy, technology, tertiary education, agricultural processing, and also explore how to find more United Kingdom-linked companies to invest in the state, adding that discussions are ongoing with the state team on how to proceed in the coming year.

Ogun state opened for investment

Governor Abiodun pointed out that the state possesses sizable quantities of limestone and other minerals in addition to a vast amount of land that can be used for the production of cash crops and food.

According to Abiodun, the purposeful construction of road infrastructure and other facilities was to draw in more capital and improve people's quality of life.

He added that the establishment of the ministry of transportation, the development of the transportation master plan, and the building of a cargo airport were some of his takeaways from participating in a summit in the United Kingdom in 2020.

The governor, who acknowledged the relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, said the state has benefited from the training of its staff, especially those managing the state transport system.

Governor Abiodun said,

“We are open for business. Our administration has made the environment attractive. We have reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks to the barest minimum. We have made land acquisition seamless for investors. We have grown our economy.

“Ogun State is effective and forward-thinking. I want to thank the High Commissioner for the support we have enjoyed from the British Foreign Office.”

