In a proactive measure to safeguard lives and property, the Lagos State Government has announced the imminent demolition of the Mopol 20 Barracks in Ikeja

The decision follows alarming assessments by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) indicating a high risk of structural collapse

Authorities are urging calm as they prepare for an emergency evacuation and controlled demolition of the affected buildings

In a decisive move to avert potential disaster, the Lagos State Government has sounded alarm over the imminent collapse of the Mopol 20 Barracks, located in the Onigbongbo area of Ikeja.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is poised to commence an emergency evacuation and demolition of the deteriorating Block 3 section of the barracks.

Lagos government moves to demolish unsafe Barracks. Photo credit: Peterv via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, issued a statement highlighting the precarious condition of parts of the structure.

"The agency dispatched a response team to the location and the findings indicate that the building and those adjacent must be evacuated with immediate effect. We are conducting a response plan which comprises an assessment, safe and orderly evacuation, and controlled demolition," Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

The LASEMA chief emphasized that the building and nearby structures would be evacuated immediately to prevent any loss of life or property.

"Under the watchful eye of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration, we will be carrying out this preemptive demolition action due to the precarious conditions of the building and possible secondary incidents that could occur if left unmanaged," the statement read.

Oke-Osanyintolu also called on the public within the vicinity to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation on social media. He assured that the situation was being closely monitored and managed to ensure public safety.

Tragedy in Lagos as 3 people die

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on Thursday, July 25, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three construction workers died when a building collapsed at Arowojobe Estate in Maryland, Lagos.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Permanent Secretary, shared this information in a statement.

The incident occurred at No. 13 Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate. According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the three deceased individuals were all male site workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng