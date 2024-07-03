A child was feared dead on Wednesday morning, July 3, when a building collapsed at 10 Cameroon Street in Mushin, Lagos.

Seven other residents were also reportedly rescued by sympathisers from the rubbles.

According to The Nation, a resident said the building collapsed following heavy downpours in many parts of Lagos.

She said the Lagos rescue team had yet to respond to emergency calls as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming just a month after many people were reportedly trapped following the collapse of a four-story building in the Isale-Eko area of Lagos.

The structure was alleged to have been defective and collapsed after a fire incident in some parts of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

Lagos confirms Isale-Eko building collapse

The Lagos territorial coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident and said 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the fire.

He said emergency responders, including the NEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigeria Ports Authority fire service were already at the event scene.

Four buildings had in April collapsed due to the intensity of the fire that engulfed part of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

The Dosunmu market caught fire in mid-April 2024. According to The Punch, the fire was caused by the careless refuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings.

