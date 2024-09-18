In 2023, operatives of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, the EFCC, raided Heartland Estate, Owerri, Imo state

Legit.ng recalls that a court order in the same year favoured the EFCC against Heartland Estate

However, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, a federal high court vacated the interim order and dismissed the EFCC's case

FCT, Abuja - Justice Peter Lifu of the federal high court, Abuja, has vacated an interim order granted against a property development company, U. S. Homes Depot Development International Limited.

Legit.ng reports that the court set aside an earlier order granted in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In 2023, the EFCC raided Heartland Estate in Owerri.

U. S. Homes Depot Development International Limited is the owner of Heartland Estate based in Owerri, Imo state.

Also, the court granted an order dismissing the interim forfeiture of the property as well as the suit.

Joined as an interested party in the suit is Dr Ngozika Nwaneri.

The court had earlier granted an interim attachment/forfeiture of 10 hectares of land purchased by U.S Homes Deport Development International Limited in Heartland Estate, Owerri, Imo state.

The EFCC secured the order in 2023 and shortly after that reportedly did nothing about the case.

The plaintiff, through its lawyer, Lilian Ojima, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/963/2023, prayed the court for an order vacating/discharging and/or setting aside the order of interim attachment/forfeiture granted in respect of 10 hectares of land purchased by U.S. Homes Deport Development International Limited in Heartland Estate, Owerri.

The plaintiffs also prayed the court for a vacating/discharging and/or setting aside the order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the property/asset in respect of 10 hectares of land purchased by U.S. Homes Deport Development International ltd in Heartland Estate, Owerri.

They prayed the court for an order of vacating/discharging and/or setting aside the order authorising the EFCC to appoint a competent person/firm to manage the asset/property in respect of 10 hectares of land purchased by U.S. Homes Deport Development International limited in Heartland Estate, Owerri.

After listening to parties in the matter, Justice Lifu in his ruling dated Tuesday, September 10, 2024, held "where the court finds the evidence led by the applicant reliable and believable and it is accepted as in the instant case, and the evidence supports the applicant case, the court will act on it in favour of the person so entitled."

Justice Lifu said:

"Going through the entire gamut of the instant application, I hold that the Respondent (EFCC) has not justified the reason to enable the court to refuse the application of the Applicant.

"Consequently, I hold that the exparte order of this Court granted on the 8th day of August 2024 is hereby set aside. ruling is so entered".

