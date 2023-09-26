Yemi Cardoso is before the Senate to defend his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as the new CBN governor

Speaking before the senators, he outlined various plans if confirmed to lead the new CBN management team

Cardoso has a lot of work ahead, from the naira value to foreign exchange rates and addressing dollar shortages

Olayemi Cardoso, the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, has unveiled its plans towards addressing naira free fall at foreign exchange markets.

Responding to a series of questions asked by members of the Senate before his confirmation, Cardoso said he will implement short-term and medium plans to achieve a stable exchange rate for Naira.

Yemi Cardoso confirmed as new CBN governor

One of his efforts will be first to clear the foreign exchange (FX) backlog irrespective of the amount.

He added that his team will employ operational and system-related measures to address the foreign exchange issues.

His words:

"I have a reputation of doing things properly and I have no intention to compromise that to help anyone or give favour to the detriment of others.

"The exchange rate level is very worrisome. For a country we all dream of we need to have an exchange rate that is stable.

"A stable exchange rate is possible. We will mplement short-term and medium-term measures. to achieve this.

The medium-term measures have do with the balance of payment which include having more control of our resources(Foreign earnings from oil )and ensure it is diversified."

More promises from new CBN govenor

He further stressed the need to clear backlogs of forex obligations on the table of the CBN, especially from foreign companies looking to repatriate their revenues.

"We are aware of unsettle obligations, our immediate priority is to verify the autencity and promptly find away to take care of it."

"For the short term we intend to implement a transparency system for everyone to attract foreign investors.

The guideline will be easy for everyone to understand and also we will work will stakeholders to come up with a game plan for all players with that sector.

"I believe this will go along way in easing restrictions and bring trust on foreign investors looking to do business in Nigeria."

