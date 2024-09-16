Nigerians who are not public servants or government workers can now purchase the federal government's cheap rice

A top official from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced that non-civil servants can now buy the FG's 50kg rice sold for N40,000 beginning today, Monday

At the moment, Legit.ng correspondent confirmed that a bag of foreign rice in popular markets in Lagos state sells from N95,000 and above while local rice sells between N70,000 and N80,000

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An official of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security stated that the sale of subsidised rice to the general public begins today (Monday), September 16, as a notice from the ministry also confirmed the commencement of the exercise.

Tinubu's-led federal government begins sale of cheap rice to Nigerians non-civil servants. Photo credit: Esther Odili, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, September 15, the ministry said the move is part of efforts to mitigate the soaring price of the staple, which has increased to as high as N90,000 per 50kg bag in some states.

As reported by The Punch, the sale of subsidised rice to the general public follows the distribution of the subsidised commodity to civil and public servants in recent weeks.

This initiative comes as Nigerians grapple with skyrocketing food prices, despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government’s promise to sell rice at a subsidised rate of N40,000 per 50kg bag.

Sale of FG's N40 k rice begins today

However, the official on Sunday, further assured that sales to the general public would begin on Monday, emphasising that the government was committed to ensuring that everyone benefits from the initiative.

“Now that many civil servants have benefited, we are moving to the general public,” the source added.

Also, a notice to some groups (non-civil servants) seen by The Punch on Sunday, indicated that the government plans to begin the sale of the subsidised rice today (Monday).

Read more on FG's rice here:

How to get FG's 50Kg bag of rice at N40,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government announced that getting the subsidised N40,000 per 50kg bag of rice would require NIN.

Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, who spoke on behalf of the president, made the revelation at the launching of the sales of the rice.

According to Kyari, interest buyers can also get subsidised rice once they are registered under the IPPIS platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng