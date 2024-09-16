Nigerian Man Goes in Hiding After Stealing EFCC Car, Declared Wanted and His Last Address Shown
- In a brazen incident that has left many stunned, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is on the hunt for a man accused of stealing one of its vehicles
- The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, has been declared wanted by the commission in a case that has raised eyebrows across the country
- Authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating the fugitive, whose last known location was in Adamawa State
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Friday that Ibrahim Mohammed, 26, has been declared wanted in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle belonging to the anti-graft agency.
According to a statement from EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, Mohammed, an indigene of Jada Local Government Area in Adamawa State, is accused of stealing and illegally possessing the commission’s vehicle.
“The public is hereby notified that Ibrahim Mohammed is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of stealing and illegal possession of the EFCCs vehicle,” the statement read.
Authorities have called on anyone with information regarding Mohammed's whereabouts to come forward, urging individuals to contact the commission's offices across the country.
The EFCC provided several avenues for tips, including a direct phone line and an email address, stressing the urgency of the situation.
Mohammed’s last known address was 56 Japa Bariki Road, Adamawa State. The EFCC has asked for public assistance in locating him and directed potential informants to its offices in major cities, including Ibadan, Lagos, and Abuja.
The EFCC is expected to intensify efforts to recover the stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspect.
See the X post from EFCC
46 suspected fraudsters arrested
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a significant crackdown on cybercrime, operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 46 individuals suspected of internet fraud on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
The arrests took place at various locations within Warri, Delta State, following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.
The EFCC’s operation led to the recovery of 13 exotic cars, laptops, and phones from the suspects.
