In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 46 individuals suspected of internet fraud on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The arrests took place at various locations within Warri, Delta State, following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The EFCC’s operation led to the recovery of 13 exotic cars, laptops, and phones from the suspects. These items are believed to have been acquired through fraudulent activities.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, according to EFCC officials.

This operation underscores the agency’s commitment to combating cybercrime and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, arrested 46 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Warri, Delta State. They were arrested following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud. Items recovered from them include 13 exotic cars, laptops and phones. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

