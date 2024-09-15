A family in Enugu has accused Igwe Daniel Okechukwu Njoku, the traditional ruler of Ezinesi Oduma, of abducting their relative, Michael Njoku

They alleged that Michael was kidnapped on May 25, 2023, by men in military uniforms after refusing to give up ancestral land to Igwe Njoku, who made various financial demands from the family

Despite paying the amounts, the family has been unable to locate Michael, prompting them to appeal for justice

Enugu state - A family in Enugu has alleged that the traditional ruler of Ezinesi Oduma, Igwe Daniel Okechukwu Njoku, abducted their family member, Michael Njoku, and extorted over ₦2.5 million from them.

According to Charles Njoku, speaking on behalf of the family, Michael was abducted on May 25, 2023, by men in military uniform, allegedly over his refusal to release ancestral land to Igwe Njoku.

The family claimed Igwe Njoku masterminded the abduction and demanded money for Michael's release.

Njoku's alleged abduction led to series of demands

The family alleged that Igwe Njoku made several demands, including ₦25,000 for fuel, ₦2 million for officers, and ₦350,000 in batches. They also said they paid the amounts, fearing for Michael's life.

However, Igwe Njoku allegedly continued to make promises and demands, leading the family to suspect fraud.

After paying over ₦2.5 million, the family could not access Michael's whereabouts.

According to the family, Igwe Njoku claimed the matter was transferred to the Enugu state command of the Department of State Service (DSS). The family's attempts to locate Michael and seek justice have been unsuccessful.

Family appeals for justice

The family has appealed to the Enugu state government, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Department of State Service to immediately arrest and prosecute Igwe Njoku for his alleged role in Michael's disappearance and extortion.

