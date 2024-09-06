Rural communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State are grappling with a severe humanitarian and security crisis, as terrorists and bandits enslave locals to work on their farms

With the withdrawal of military forces from key areas, militant groups have seized control, leaving residents displaced and fearful for their future

Community leaders are now urgently calling for government intervention to restore security and protect their livelihoods before the situation spirals further out of control

Residents of security-ravaged communities in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State have raised the alarm that terrorists and bandits are enslaving locals to work on their farms.

In an emergency press conference in Minna, the state capital, community leaders reported that these militant groups have imposed their control over farming activities, forcing locals to harvest crops for them.

A terrorist leader allegedly took over 20 bags of soybeans from farms in Allawa and surrounding areas this season.

Terrorists enslave farmers at Shiroro communities

Saidu Salihu, Secretary of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations, a collective of local youth organizations, called for the immediate return of military forces to Allawa and its neighboring regions to enable displaced residents to safely return to their homes and resume farming.

In addition to the call for military action, Salihu demanded that the federal and state governments offer compensation to residents who have lost homes, property, and sources of livelihood due to these attacks.

The militants, Salihu revealed, have even extended offers to negotiate with the local population, yet he claimed both state and federal authorities have remained unresponsive to the escalating crisis.

Bandits enslave farmers, locals say

The Lakpma axis, which includes eight political wards, faces threats from a broad array of groups, including Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Ansaru, according to local leader Abdullah Suleiman Erena.

He warned that these factions are transforming the region into a "terrorist ecosystem," noting that these groups engage in cattle rustling and enforce farming arrangements with local residents, collecting the produce afterward. Erena expressed grave concern that the region's proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) makes it a potential security risk for the entire country.

Many residents are reportedly forced into cooperation with militants, choosing survival over resistance.

As the humanitarian and security crisis deepens, residents fear for their lives and livelihoods. Many worry that without urgent military action, the communities of Shiroro may be permanently lost to the control of terrorist factions, threatening not just local security but national stability.

