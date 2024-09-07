Senator Shehu Sani has explained why this is the best time for Nigeria to enjoy crude oil in the country

The former federal lawmaker said crude oil would become irrelevant in years to come because it has no future

Many Nigerians have taken to the post to make known what they think about the senator's claim about oil losing relevance in the future

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said this is the time for Nigeria to enjoy crude oil amid the recent increment in fuel price.

Sani said that oil has no future and would become irrelevant in the years to come.

Sani said this is the time to “enjoy the oil” because oil has no future. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

According to Sani, Nigeria’s oil reserves are estimated to last the next 40 years in 2064.

He argued that by 2064 crude oil would have become irrelevant in the world.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, September 5.

Sani wrote:

“Nigeria’s oil reserves are estimated to last the next 40 years, that is till 2064. Those of you who are 20 now will be 60 by then. But before then, oil has become irrelevant. This is the time to “enjoy the oil” because oil has no future.”

Nigerians react to oil becoming irrelevant

@otakerioghenero

Oil will always be relevant. The people telling us global warming have been enjoying the benefit.

They are the same people telling us green energy. Same people are fighting Dangote .

@JesusNotGod_

Oil isn't becoming irrelevant at anytime sir. No need for alarmism. Oil has come to stay.

There might even be a world war then which would further deepen the need for oil.

@empror24

Electric cars can override the overtime utility of Oil. It can only reduce it to 10% of usage. The Oil Industry has no expiration dates. Senator is planning to buy an electric plane 🤣

@AGINAS

Oil will always be relevant as long these bunch of criminals are doing everything possible to block the importation of electric and solar cars. NJ

@jaywest50067136

They told us same in my university days but till now..oil business is still booming

Fuel price: NLC replies Presidency over alleged betrayal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) lashed out at SSA to President Tinubu on the Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, for denying the minimum wage/fuel price agreement.

The Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said Abdulaziz is either suffering from selective amnesia or an attention span deficit.

NLC said Nigerians are intelligent enough to know that life has never been this mean and it’s all due to the government policies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng