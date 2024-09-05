Ayomide Adeleye, 23, has been handed over to Lagos Police by the Nigerian Army in connection with the death of Christiana Idowu

The case has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice across Nigeria, with the hashtag #JusticeForChristianah trending on social media

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover all details surrounding this tragic incident

In a significant development, 23-year-old Ayomide Adeleye has been handed over to the Lagos State Police Command by the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The handover, which took place today, September 5, 2024, at approximately 1400hrs, was announced by SP Benjamin Hundeyin on X (formerly Twitter).

Suspect in Christiana Idowu’s death handed to Lagos Police.

Source: Twitter

Adeleye is reportedly linked to the tragic death of Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, whose murder has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice across Nigeria.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, as authorities work to uncover the full details surrounding the incident.

The announcement by SP Hundeyin has drawn significant attention on social media, with many Nigerians closely following the developments and demanding swift justice for Christiana Idowu.

Christiana Idowu's kidnap and death

On August 19, 2024, Christiana was reported missing after her kidnappers contacted her parents using her WhatsApp. They sent photos of her and asked for ₦1.5 million in ransom. Her parents managed to raise ₦350,000, which they sent to a betting account as instructed.

After receiving the ransom, the kidnappers requested a bank statement from Christiana’s family, which they provided on August 23. However, communication from the kidnappers ceased immediately after. Part of the ransom was moved to Christiana’s GTB account and then withdrawn into a Wema Bank account associated with Adeleye, a student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

Authorities started tracking the bank accounts on August 26. By August 29, they traced the BVN associated with the betting account to Adeleye. Before the account was frozen by the betting company, Adeleye had already withdrawn ₦100,000. Investigators also uncovered a personal link between Adeleye and Christiana, evidenced by their interactions on Instagram.

The police tracked Adeleye’s phone to his parents’ house in Ikorodu. Soldiers from the 174 Battalion arrested him there.

