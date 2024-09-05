The Initiative for Credible and Transparency in Governance (ICTG) commended the Presidency for proactive measures

Agencies visited include NALDA, BPP, BPE, NAEC, NASENI, NFIU, NEITI, NEMA, and NAHCON, among others

The ICTG encouraged the Presidency to integrate tour findings into policy and resource decisions

The Initiative for Credible and Transparency in Governance (ICTG) has commended the Presidency for taking proactive measures to ensure the efficient functioning of agencies under its supervision.

This was contained in a statement released by Dr. Ochonu Ochonu.

Specifically, the group acknowledged that the recent visits and inspections carried out by the President's Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reflect a strong commitment to enhancing productivity and accountability.

Among the agencies visited were the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Other agencies included the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

Ochonu emphasized that these visits are expected to improve agency performance, strengthen service delivery, and foster a culture of accountability within government institutions, Nigerian Tribune said.

The statement said:

"We salute the Presidency for taking proactive steps to ensure agencies under its purview perform optimally.

"The recent visit and tour of critical agencies by the President's Chief of Staff demonstrates a commitment to productivity and accountability,"

Group speaks in significance of Presidency's visits

Speaking on the importance of the visits, the group said:

"Routine assessment tours like this are crucial in identifying areas of improvement, addressing operational challenges, and ensuring effective management structures are in place.

"They also promote a culture of accountability and encourage agencies to strive for excellence.

"By conducting on-site assessments, the Presidency can make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and provide necessary support to agencies.

"This approach will undoubtedly boost performance and enhance service delivery."

Presidency urged to take action from tour observations

The ICTG urged the Presidency to incorporate the insights gained from these tours into its resource allocation, policy development, and decision-making processes, Vanguard reported.

The group also called on other branches of government and key stakeholders to follow this example, fostering transparency and accountability across all sectors.

ICTG expressed optimism that these continued efforts would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of citizens and offered its support and expertise to the Presidency in ensuring the successful implementation of the recommendation.

