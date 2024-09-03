The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to the inability of some HND graduates to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

JAMB said it should not be blamed for that as it does not control Higher National Diploma (HND) admissions

The JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said "accusing the Board of issues it has no mandate is preposterous"

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has no involvement, authority, or control over the admissions process for Higher National Diploma (HND) candidates.

The JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the board should not be blamed for HND graduates' inability to participate in the national service of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Monday, September 2, Vanguard reports

According to the statement, the affected graduates claimed their HND programme was full-time but were not mobilised because they did OND on part-time.

JAMB explained that it is responsible for “conducting examinations leading to undergraduate admissions, as well as for admissions to National Diploma and Nigerian Certificate in Education courses.”

“Most of the students were reported to have been admitted into their institution for National Diploma (ND) without the knowledge of the Board. With this, the Board graciously condoned and endorsed the said admission for the ND programme and that was the only relationship with such candidates.

“Their subsequent admission to HND is unknown and irrelevant to the mandate of the Board. As such, accusing the Board of issues it has no mandate is preposterous.

Benjamin urged the public to disregard the accusations labelled against the Board.

