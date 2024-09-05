Two American tourists, Liza Gatsby and Peter Jenkins, have spent over 36 years in Nigeria, far exceeding their initial 10-day transit visas

In an unexpected twist of fate, two American tourists, Liza Gatsby and Peter Jenkins, have spent over 36 years in Nigeria, far exceeding their initial 10-day transit visas approved in 1988.

The couple shared their remarkable journey in an interview with a content creator on Wednesday, revealing how their brief visit turned into a lifelong commitment to wildlife conservation and community engagement.

Gatsby and Jenkins never intended to stay in Nigeria beyond their approved days of visitation.

However, they were captivated by the country's opportunities in science and wildlife conservation, the hospitality of Nigerians, and the living conditions, which they found superior to those in America at the time.

"I’ll tell you what I like about Nigerians," Gatsby said. "They would say, ‘hey! Oyinbo, come in na, sit down, make we talk. Make I go buy you drink.’ That is the difference between Nigeria and the rest of Africa."

Tourists turned a 10-day visa into a 36 years

The couple's passion for wildlife led them to establish a nonprofit organization called Pandas, dedicated to conserving drill monkeys in Bano and Calabar, Cross River State. Gatsby emphasized the importance of all species, stating, "I don’t think that one species is more important than another. The drill is a scarce species, one of the rarest animals in Africa."

Jenkins explained their choice of Calabar, noting that aside from Cameroon, it was a prime location for monkey drills. "No scientist or tourist had discovered that those animals were living there until 1987 when we consulted the local people and got funding to make it habitable while conserving the rare species of monkeys and other animals, including giraffes," he said.

Reflecting on their early years in Nigeria, Jenkins recalled, "The population of Nigeria in the early ’90s and late ’80s was around 65 million. The amount of natural resources that were still intact was extraordinary, and the density of wildlife in the forest was better compared to today."

The couple found Nigeria to be a welcoming and affordable place to live. "Diesel was 35 Kobo, and with 29 Kobo to the market, you would come back with two heavy bags with change in the pocket," Jenkins reminisced. "The food was cheap, the road was perfect. There was no gallop deeper than a bottle cap."

Despite their positive experiences, Gatsby expressed concern over the lack of patriotism among Nigerians and the growing neglect of the country's culture, heritage, and traditional knowledge. "Nigerians don’t have pride in Nigeria’s natural heritage. That’s a big issue because that’s what it takes to make a difference," she said.

As Gatsby and Jenkins continue their conservation efforts, they hope to inspire a renewed appreciation for Nigeria's rich cultural and natural heritage.

