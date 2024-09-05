British national Andrew Wynne, declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, refuses to surrender, citing fears for his life

Wynne and Nigerian national Lucky Obiyan face allegations of attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu by financing recent protests

Wynne denies the charges and accuses the police of failing to invite him to prove his innocence, while expressing concerns over potential torture and his safety

Andrew Wynne, a British national recently declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, has stated he will not turn himself in, citing fears for his life.

Wynne, along with Nigerian national Lucky Obiyan, was declared wanted on Monday, with a N20 million bounty placed on their heads for allegedly attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu by financing the recent #EndBadGovernance or #Hunger protests.

Wanted Briton by Nigerian Police refuses to surrender. Photo credit: X/Egbetokun/Amaka34

Source: UGC

Wynne has vehemently denied the allegations, accusing the police of failing to extend an invitation to him.

However, on Tuesday, Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi insisted that Wynne had been given ample opportunity to come forward and prove his innocence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We have established an offence or offences against him (Wynne), and we have even declared him wanted. His accomplices have been charged in court. Let him come out. At least those people worked for him. As a good leader, a businessman, and a smart man who mobilised and organised sleeper cells to cause problems in Nigeria, he should have come out as a good leader and proven to his followers that he was a good leader. Let him come and meet us,” Adejobi said.

Briton wanted by Nigeria refuses to surrender

In an interview on Wednesday, Wynne, 70, expressed his fears, citing the case of his employee, Yomi, who he claimed was brutally tortured by the police for days after being arrested at a bookshop. Wynne declared that he would not let the same fate befall him.

“The police say, if I am innocent I should give myself up. I am innocent. Like Yomi, for example, Yomi is completely innocent, give myself up and be tortured? I mean, it’s beyond fear, isn’t it? Yomi is my son and he’s completely innocent and was tortured for three days. And the police expect me to come back to Nigeria and be tortured? My fear is I would not be alive. It’s not about fear of torture and being beaten up by the police, it’s fear for my life. I don’t think I would survive the year if I came back to Nigeria,” Wynne said.

The situation remains tense as the Nigerian police continue their search for Wynne and Obiyan, while the international community watches closely.

Police place N20 million bounty on wanted Briton

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force has promised to reward any Nigerian who facilitates the arrest of Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national declared wanted, on Monday morning.

Legit.ng reports that apart from Wynne, who was declared wanted, the Force also declared one Lucky Ehis Obinyan, an activist wanted.

Source: Legit.ng