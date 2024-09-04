BREAKING: Labour Party Crisis Deepens as Obi Declares New Caretaker Committee, Abure Reacts
The Julius Abure-led Labour Party leadership has rejected the outcome of the party's meeting hosted by Governor Alex Otti of Abia. They say that the party's constitution, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Nigeria's 1999 constitution did not recognise the event.
On Wednesday, September 4, the Labour Party governor hosted the bigwigs, including its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, where former Senator Nemadi Usman was appointed as the new caretaker chairman.
The Labour Party's National Convention has sparked controversy by establishing a caretaker committee, despite a previous Court of Appeal judgment affirming Julius Abure as national chairman.
Senator Usman was announced as the chairman of the 29-member national caretaker committee by the party's 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
However, the Abure-led faction has rejected the caretaker committee, maintaining that Abure remains the legitimate national chairman.
In a statement signed by national publicity secretary Obiora Ifoh, the faction described Nenadi Usman's appointment as "illegal and unconstitutional".
Since the end of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party has been embroiled in several internal crises as factions have continued to emerge.
Several allegations have been made against Abure, but the embattled opposition national chairman has refused to step aside.
Others present at the event were Obi's running mate, Datti Ahmed; Senator Victor Umeh; and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos State governorship candidate of LP in 2023.
