In a troubling development early Monday morning, at least ten maritime travelers were reportedly abducted by sea pirates along the Bonny-Port Harcourt waterway.
The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local maritime community, occurred as the victims were traveling between Bonny and Port Harcourt.
Details surrounding the abduction remain sparse, but Channels Television has confirmed that the incident involved ten individuals.
The district Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers State district, Israel Pepple, verified the occurrence in a telephone interview.
"It's not a rumor, it is real. Ten persons have been kidnapped this morning coming from Bonny to Port Harcourt. We've reported to the security agencies," Pepple stated.
The police public relations officer, when contacted, acknowledged the abduction of the ten individuals.
He assured that the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olugbenga Adepoju, along with the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the affected area, to ensure the swift and safe return of the victims.
As the situation unfolds, the local community remains on edge, hoping for a quick resolution and the safe return of the abducted travellers.
Further updates are expected as security agencies intensify their efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.
