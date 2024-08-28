President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of two executive directors to the Bank of Industry

Tinubu appointed Rotimi Akinde as the Executive Director of Corporate Finance and Risk Management in the country's financial institution

Also, the president appointed Ifeoma Uz'Okpala as the Executive Director of the Large Enterprises Directorate

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new Executive Directors to the Bank of Industry (BOI). Rotimi Akinde has been appointed as Executive Director of Corporate Finance and Risk Management.

Akinde has over 20 years of experience in investment and corporate banking. He has a track record of capital raising, corporate finance, and project finance.

Tinubu announces fresh appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Profile of Rotimi Akinde of BOI

Prior to joining BOI, Akinde worked at Infrastructure Delivery International (IDI) and Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (NIAF). He also worked at UBA Plc and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Akinde has a degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and a Master's degree from the University of Reading, UK. He also holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD.

Also, Ifeoma Uz'Okpala has been appointed as Executive Director of the Large Enterprises Directorate. Uz'Okpala joined BOI in 2014 and previously served as Chief Risk Officer.

Details of Ifeoma Uz'Okpala appointed by Tinubu

She has over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, including roles at International Merchant Bank, First Bank, and UBA.

Uz'Okpala is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Member of the Chartered Risk Management Institute.

What is Nigeria's Bank of Industry?

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is a Nigerian development finance institution established in 2001. Its primary focus is on providing financial assistance to industrial enterprises, with the goal of promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria.

The BOI offers various financial products and services, including loans, equity investments, and advisory services, to support the development of industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and solid minerals.

Source: Legit.ng