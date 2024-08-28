The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Gombe has launched an investigation into Solomon Yohana for impersonation

Yohana was arrested on Monday, August 19 by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Adamawa and handed over to the EFCC

Furthermore, the EFCC plans to charge Yohana in court once their investigation is finalized

Investigators from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Gombe Zonal Directorate have begun investigating Solomon Yohana for allegedly posing as an EFCC staff member.

As reported by The Nation, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He revealed that the suspect was apprehended on August 19 in Guyuk Local Government Area, Adamawa, by the Department of State Services (DSS) and subsequently handed over to the EFCC, As reported by The Nation.

Oyewale stated

"Items seized at the time of arrest include a fake EFCC ID card, counterfeit EFCC letterheads, a fake EFCC polo shirt, and a fraudulent Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) shirt,".

He added that Yohana would be charged to court once the investigation is complete, The Punch reported.

