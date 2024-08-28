The NCC has announced a new deadline for Nigerians yet to link their SIM cards with their NINs to do so

The extension will help subscribers who have not yet completed the process do so without pressure

Subscribers are encouraged to use registration centres to complete the linkage process to avoid service disruption

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for linking the Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with the National Identity Number (NIN) to September 14, 2024.

NCC issued the directive on Wednesday, August 28 in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, its Director, Public Affairs,

The communication regulatory agency directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by that date.

It also revealed that over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to the NIN, noting this reflects a compliance rate of 96%, which is a substantial increase from 69.7% in January 2024.

NCC issues instruction

The commission said that it is approaching the final phase of the SIM-NIN linkage process, even as it seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100% compliance.

Part of the statement reads:

“The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy.

"By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth."

Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC said it has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards, with some exceeding 100,000.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

Nigerians advised to obey

NCC urged all Nigerians who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline.

It noted that subscribers can also go to approved self-service portals available for this purpose.

The NCC also reminded the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

It stressed:

“We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms."

