The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the opening of applications for the 2024/2025 Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP).

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), this initiative aims to support exceptional individuals from low and middle-income Commonwealth nations in pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom.

Prospective applicants can submit their applications online from September 10 to October 15, 2024. Detailed instructions and application forms are available on the Ministry’s official X page.

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Scholarships: Applicants must hold a First Class or Upper Second-Class Honours degree.

PhD Scholarships: A Second Class Lower Division degree is acceptable.

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate is required.

Applicants must secure at least two admissions from UK universities before applying.

The application process is free, and completed forms must be printed before submission.

PhD applicants need a supporting statement from a UK university supervisor.

Additional requirements include:

Citizenship or refugee status in an eligible Commonwealth country, or being a British Protected Person.

Permanent residency in an eligible Commonwealth country.

Availability to start studies in the UK by September 2024.

A first degree of at least upper second-class (2:1) honours standard, or a lower second-class degree with a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree) by September 2024.

Demonstrated financial need to study in the UK.

The CSFP offers a valuable opportunity for talented individuals from Commonwealth countries to further their education and contribute to global development.

By providing financial support and access to top-tier education in the UK, the program promotes international collaboration and sustainable development.

Nigerian candidates are encouraged to follow the guidelines and meet the deadlines to enhance their chances of securing these esteemed scholarships. For more information, applicants can contact fsb@education.gov.ng.

See statement from the Federal Government below:

FG announces scholarship awards

Source: Legit.ng