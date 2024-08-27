NIMC has revealed that Nigerians above 16 years are required to visit NIMC center for further updates on their NIN

The process for the update was highlighted briefly by the body in the statement made public on Monday

Earlier, NIMC announced that a seamless self service platform had been introduced to support NIN holders with updates on their personal information

The National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, has disclosed that parents are required to update their children’s NIN information when they turn 16 years.

In a statement that was made public on Monday, NIMC revealed the process of updating the information for persons above the age of 16.

NIMC sends message to Nigeria parents regarding their children's NIN. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Concerned parties are advised to visit NIMC enrollment center to effect the changes, adding that more information about the process is available on the management’s official website.Concerned parties are advised to visit NIMC enrollment center to effect the changes, adding that more information about the process is available on the management’s official website.

The statement read in full:

“Dear NIN Holders, Kindly note that you have to update your Child/Ward's NIN once he/she turns 16 years. Please, visit a NIMC enrolment center and migrate your child NIN today! Kindly visit nimc.gov.ng for information on NIMC enrolment centers.”

Legit.ng learnt that NIMC also introduced a seamless platform that allows date of birth as well as change of name on NIN to be updated online.

Statement regarding this development as well as procedure read thus:

“After enrolling and obtaining their NINs, minors and adults alike can further update their details linked to their NINs. Names, dates of birth, addresses, etc. can be modified. The date of birth can be modified once only.

“The Federal Government recently launched the National Population Commission’s (NPC) Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS), a digitised platform for electronic records of birth and death registrations.

“Adults and minors seeking modification services from NIMC now need to include eCRVS documents along with their service requests.

“Adults (persons 16 years and above) require a digitised NPC Attestation in addition to their other documents when requesting for modification of Date of Birth from NIMC.

“Minors (persons 15 years and below) require a digitised NPC Birth Certificate in addition to their other documents when requesting for modification of Date of Birth from NIMC.”

On July 26, NIMC Communication Head, Kayode Adegoke, announced that the National Assembly was seeking to fortify through amendment the foundational framework of the commission and its operation.

NIMC says Nigerians to pay to obtain NIC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Odusote, has revealed that Nigerians will pay more to obtain the new general multipurpose national identity (NIN) card via financial institutions.

In Abuja, she disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists on Friday, May 9, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng