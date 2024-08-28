BREAKING: Labour Party Suspends House Of Reps Member, Gives Reason
Ojo, Lagos state - The Labour Party (LP) has suspended Seyi Sowunmi, the lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in the house of representatives in Abuja.
The Ojo Chapter of the LP in Lagos state suspended Sowunmi for three months.
The Chairman, Oluwanifemi Elegbede, and Secretary, Blessing Okafor, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, August 28.
Sowunmi was suspended because he refused to appear before the disciplinary panel of the party after 24 hours of summons.
According to the statement, the LP disciplinary committee had earlier summoned Sowunmi on Aug. 26, 2024, to appear before the Ojo Labour Party Disciplinary Committee within 24 hours.
“But there was no response from him or his office within the stipulated time.
“This, the party leadership has tagged insubordination to the party coupled with Sowunmi’s refusal to work with the existing leadership of the Labour Party in Ojo,”
