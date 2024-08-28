The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reacted to a video claiming the agency asked Nigerians to stop eating bread

The Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, dissociated the agency from the misleading statements in the video

Adeyeye warned that any baker found using unapproved additives like saccharine will be sanctioned

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied asking Nigerians not to eat bread as reported in a trending video.

Legit.ng recalls that NAFDAC said bread sold in the market is failing laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar.

Adeyeye said the video circulating on social media with the claim is false. Photo credit: @RxAll_Inc

Source: Twitter

The Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, said the video circulating on social media with the claim is false.

Adeyeye made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 27, Channels Television reports.

According to the statement, Adeyeye said the video suggests that NAFDAC advised Nigerians to avoid bread because some producers use saccharine.

She explained that the video does not reflect the observations made during the stakeholders’ engagement on August 16, 2024, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The Agency emphasises that at no point did it advise Nigerians to avoid bread produced in the country.

“We strongly dissociate ourselves from the misleading statements in the video and reassure the public that NAFDAC remains committed to its role in safeguarding the health of the nation.”

According to Guardian, Adeyeye warned that any baker found using unapproved additives like saccharine will be sanctioned according to the extant regulatory provisions.

The NAFDAC boss disclosed that the use of saccharine in bread is not permitted under the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) and the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA).

NAFDAC raises alarm over killer cough medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC Director General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, warned Nigerians about the presence of fake cough syrup.

Professor Adeyeye said the syrup, NATURCOLD, has killed six children in Cameroon.

The children showed signs of decreased kidney functions, the DG quoted Cameroonian authorities as saying.

Source: Legit.ng