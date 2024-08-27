What Outgoing NIA DG Said While Formally Handing Over to His Successor Surfaced

Past Director General of the National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar formally welcomed his successor, Mohammad Mohammad

During the handover session, Abubakar stood close to Mohammad while handing over the flag of office to him

The outgoing Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, handed over to the incoming DG and successor, Mohammad Mohammad, during a short ceremony.

Mohammed took over from the outgoing on Tuesday, August 27, and the transition ceremony was captured in a video.

Both DGs arrived at the building and sat down together before Abubakar handed him the transition flag to formalise the process.

While handing over, he said:

“It is my honour and privilege today to welcome the incoming Director General of National Intelligence Agency Ambassador Mohammad Mohammad, and I will be handing over the baton.”

NIA DG Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Mohammad Mohammad

Legit.ng learnt that Abubakar resigned on August 26 after a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

When asked about his resignation, he said, “There are quite a number of reasons one will do that. Some personal family issues, but nothing very serious, actually, and the friendship will continue."

Other report claimed he resigned due to the following reasons:

“The seizure of Nigeria’s assets was an embarrassment to the president and the DG of NIA (Rufai) took the easy way out when he realised that he will be sacked."

The president thereafter approved the appointment of Ambassador Mohammad Mohammad to take over the mantle of leadership.

NIA DG resigns from Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the director general of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, tenders resignation to President Tinubu after spending six years in office.

Speaking in an interview after the resignation, Abubakar cited personal and family reasons for his action.

The outgoing NIA chief expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for allowing him to serve for the first 15 months of the new administration.

