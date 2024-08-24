DG, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar tenders resignation to President Tinubu after spending six years in office.

As of the time of writing this report, the reason for the resignation was yet to be known.

Recall that Abubakar was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

"After the briefing, I tendered my resignation, and Mr. President graciously approved and accepted the resignation. I thanked him for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for an extended period of 15 months, which is very rare to have the opportunity to serve two presidents at a stretch.

"I thanked him, and I promised to remain professionally dedicated to the country."

He further added that he resigned for personal reasons. His comment further read:

“There are quite a number of reasons one will do that. Some personal family issues, but nothing very serious, actually, and the friendship will continue."

Details later...

