Kwara state - On Tuesday, August 27, Kwara state government announced plans to hire 1,611 staff members, including teaching and non-teaching personnel, from all sixteen local government areas of the state.

This announcement was made by the Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KwSUBEB).

The recruitment will include 695 individuals with B.Ed degrees, 605 holders of the NCE, 200 security guards, and 111 other non-teaching staff.

Adaramaja explained that this recruitment drive is based on a recent needs assessment conducted across the 16 local government education areas.

The recruitment is set to proceed following the approval from the Governor, as stated by the Board’s Press Secretary, Atere Abiola Ameenat.

Procedure for Recruitment Application

The statement outlined that the recruitment process will use a community-based approach to ensure local needs are met while maintaining high standards of competence and qualifications, Leadership reported.

Recruitment will occur at the local government level or in nearby communities where the demand for services is highest.

Kwara govt reveals conditions for successful candidates

Successful candidates will be required to sign a five-year bond restricting them from transferring or relocating from their assigned positions, The Punch reported.

This condition addresses the issue of teachers frequently leaving remote areas.

The Board Chairman highlighted that this recruitment effort supports the Governor's commitment to improving education at the grassroots level and assured that every local government area will be adequately represented in the process.

He said:

“The recruitment drive is part of the Governor's commitment to strengthening the educational sector in Kwara State, ensuring that each community within the 16 LGEAs receives adequate educational resources and support,"

