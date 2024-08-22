The leadership of organised labour are becoming anxious over the delay in the release of the template for the implementation of the new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed its next line of action over the delay as it tries to protect members' interest

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) lamented that pressuring the federal government to release the template is to no avail

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed worry over the non-release of the template for the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

The NLC Head of Information and Public Relations, Benson Upah, said labour expected the implementation of the new national minimum wage to take effect by now.

Upah, who expressed displeasure at the delay in the release of the template said Labour is planning a meeting with all the State chapters.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Upah said the meeting is to ensure the agreement reached with the state government will be uniform.

“We expected the implementation process to commence before now. We are wondering why the a delay. However, we’re planning a meeting with all the State chapters aiming to ensure the agreement they will reach with their State government will be uniform."

He added that:

“At the national level, we are doing our best to know what the Federal government is doing towards releasing the consequential adjustment template. But we are expecting the government to make an announcement very soon. We also expect the figure of the consequential adjustment template to be reasonable and the implementation to commence soon.”

Trade Union Congress (TUC) Deputy President, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, said that Congress had been pressing the federal government to release the template to no avail.

Okon said the TUC is not happy and is uncomfortable with the delay in the implementation.

He further stated that they don’t want the process to take several months even though they want the process done well so that no worker will be surcharged.

Labour speaks on Implementation of N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, explained why there is a delay in the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Ndubuaku said the process of consequential adjustment involves a lot of things like templates, calculation, and compiling.

He, however, said the process of implementing the N70,000 new minimum wage may be concluded by the end of August

