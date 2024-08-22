The federal government has questioned the performance and relevance of some government agencies

Femi Gbajabiamila expressed concern over funding on Thursday and clarified that the 2025 federal budget will be strategically allocated based on needs assessment

The Chief of Staff to the President also hinted at possible mergers or eliminations of underperforming agencies

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government will allocate funds in the 2025 budget based on needs assessment and the prioritization of essential projects and agencies.

President Tinubu speaks on how 2025 budget allocations will be determined and how underperforming agencies might go down. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2025 Budget: “Resources are Limited”

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this on Thursday, August 22, while addressing journalists after a one-day fact-finding tour of government agencies under the State House, Abuja.

According to Gbajabiamila, the limited resources available make it imperative to prioritize and the funds allocated to agencies will be based on actual requirements and needs, Daily Trust reported.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the Chief of Staff questioned the current funding and performance of various agencies, urging a reconsideration of their mandates and relevance to the administration’s vision and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He hinted at the possibility of merging or scrapping underperforming agencies to optimize resources.

The Chief of Staff said:

‘In any country in the world, resources are limited. For us it is about prioritizing. Where are we so far? What have the agencies done? How have they measured up to their mandates and how important are their mandates in terms of the vision of this administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda?

”A lot of agencies are not properly funded. Do we merge some of these agencies, do we scrap some? I’m not talking about the State House agencies. In 2025, we are not going to budget in a vacuum. We will budget based on needs assessment.”

