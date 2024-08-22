Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over the decision of the NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, to travel to Saudi Arabia amid fuel hikes and scarcity

Kyari was accused of living a luxurious lifestyle while Nigerians are lamenting the unavailability of petrol

The NNPC boss was described as being "very insensitive and careless" to the long queues Nigerians have to face before getting fuel

The Group Chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has been lambasted by Nigerians for travelling to Saudi Arabia amid fuel hikes and scarcity.

Kyari announced his trip to Saudi Arabia via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @MKKyari, on Tuesday, August 20.

The NNPC boss said he met Islamic cleric, Mufti Menk, who reminded him of the sufficiency of Allah in all circumstances.

According to Kyari, the Islamic cleric said both good and bad are trials from Allah to establish the people of faith.

Nigerians react as Kyari travels amid fuel scarcity

Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians on what many described as being insensitive to the pains of the people.

@Inv_Dos

He should have reminded you that we are buying fuel for 900/ltr here

@RealOlaudah

Didn't he tell you how honorable it is to open up your books to public scrutiny and stop running OUR

@nnpclimited as a personal enterprise?

@ebukaaaaaaa

He has no idea that you are a plague to the Nigerian nation a politically protected thief who would have been in jail if Nigeria was A working country.

@gabriel_bolatit

Why Nigerians are lamenting the availability of petrol ⛽️ the @nnpclimited CEO is flexing in Medina. Nawaoo.

@zubidavies

NNPC is running on Insha Allah not what you bring to the table. How was Malta too?

@OlorogunErnest

Even with the long fuel queues in Nigeria, Kyari and President Tinubu are out of the country. These guys don't give a f**k about Nigerians.

Very insensitive & careless.

Nigerians rush to NNPC to buy cheap fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that more Nigerians are turning to NNPC fuel stations to buy fuel as filling stations around the country pumps.

Independent marketers' fuel stations in certain states are asking motorists to pay up to N937 per litre for petrol.

NNPC has blamed the fuel scarcity that has led to long queues nationwide on supply challenges, not availability.

