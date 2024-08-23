Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - There was a chaos at the Supreme Court on Friday, August 23, as the apex court prepared to deliver judgment on the governorship election disputes in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

The election was coordinated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that the court had fixed today, Friday, August 23, for the final judgment of the November 11, 2023 governorship poll conducted in the three states.

However, lawyers, journalists, and supporters of different candidates found it difficult to access the courtroom as police officers and private security guards from Halogen Security, restrained everyone from entering the courtroom.

The development resulted in commotion at the court's premises as supporters of candidates in the elections struggled to access the courtroom at all costs, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Watch a video of the commotion below, courtesy of The Cable:

More to follow...

