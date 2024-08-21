The Nigerian Navy has shut down an illegal refinery along the Isaka/Ogoloma River in Rivers State

Port Hacourt, River state - The Nigerian Navy has dismantled an illegal refinery located along the Isaka/Ogoloma River in Rivers State, which had the capacity to produce over two million liters of automotive gasoline oil (AGO) daily.

This operation, led by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, involved the destruction of more than 500 crude oil processing drums using a swamp buggy.

This action was in line with the directive from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to combat oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta, The Punch reported.

The illegal refinery, connected to a nearby oil wellhead operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, was used by suspected oil thieves to siphon crude oil for refining. The site was discovered after thorough intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Navy.

Operations destroy over 500 illegal processing drums

Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku, revealed that the oil thieves employed a new strategy, using drums to refine stolen crude oil into AGO and other by-products, Nigerian Tribune.

This method allowed for easy construction and dismantling of the setup.

So far, the ongoing operation has led to the destruction of over 500 drums, as well as several dug-out pits and ovens, all capable of producing more than 2 million liters of illegally refined petroleum products daily.

Navy vows to protect national infrastructure

Commodore Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku issued a strong warning to those engaged in illegal refining activities, affirming the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s vital infrastructure.

He revealed that, following the Chief of Naval Staff’s directive to eliminate illegal refining sites, the Navy discovered a significant operation in the Ogoloma area.

The oil thieves had adapted their methods, moving from using large metal pans to drums, which are both cheaper and easier to conceal. Commodore Aniaku emphasized that the operation is ongoing, with the Navy determined to continue dismantling these illegal sites.

