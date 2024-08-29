The EFCC has arrested a four-man syndicate for impersonating its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in a $1 million blackmail scheme

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a four-member syndicate accused of impersonating the Commission's Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in an elaborate $1 million fraud scheme.

The alleged fraudsters reportedly targeted Mohammed Bello-Koko, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

They falsely claimed that Bello-Koko was under investigation by the EFCC for various infractions during his tenure at the NPA.

Fake EFCC Chairman arrested

According to the EFCC, the syndicate attempted to blackmail Bello-Koko, offering him a "soft landing" in exchange for $1 million, or face the threat of arrest and prosecution.

Upon receiving intelligence about the activities of the impersonators, the EFCC initiated a covert operation.

Operatives were deployed to engage with the suspects, leading to their successful apprehension.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the EFCC, and will be charged in court upon the completion of investigations.

The EFCC has reiterated its commitment to combating fraud and has warned the public against falling victim to such impersonation schemes.

