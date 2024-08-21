The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a recruitment exercise for its basic military training courses

The NAF said the basic military training course is for airmen/airwomen and tradesmen/women positions

According to the NAF, the free online registration for the recruitment exercise starts on Wednesday, August 21

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a recruitment exercise for airmen/airwomen in basic military training courses.

The free online registration starts on Wednesday, August 21 and will close on October, 2.

The online registration starts on Wednesday, August 21 and will close on October, 2. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

AH Bakari said the zonal recruitment general aptitude test will hold on October 8, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement shared via the NAF Facebook page on Wednesday, August 21.

Bakari said interested and qualified applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng

Qualifications for Nigerian Air Force recruitment

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, and possess National Identity.

Card/NIN or BVN.

Applicants must not be less than 1.66m height for males and 1.63m height for females.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit.

Applicants must be free of any previous conviction(s) on criminal grounds, by a court of law.

Tradesmen/women requirements into NAF

1. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years (Applicants born before 20 September 2000 are not eligible) for tradesmen/women.

b. Those applying for Chaplain/Imam assistant and Drivers/Mechanic must be between 18 and 28 years of age (Applicants born before 20 September 1997 are not eligible).

2. Applicants with ND/NCE must possess at least lower credit from accredited institutions and must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more than two (2) sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB

3. Applicants applying for the following trade skills must possess trade test certificates as well as a minimum of 2 passes in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB with a credit in English Language.

Nigerian Air Force announces recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAF enlisted graduates and post-graduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions.

Free online registration commenced on Monday, January 29 and will close on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower Division for holders of the first degree and Lower Credit for HND holders.

Source: Legit.ng