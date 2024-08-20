On Tuesday, the United States government announced that it has allocated $27 million as an aid package to help Nigeria combat the humanitarian crisis

It noted that the assistance was part of the $536 million announced by the U.S. under Secretary of the State Department, Uzra Zeya, a few days ago

The U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, confirmed this on Tuesday and shared further details

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday, August 20, announced that the country will receive $27 million as part of a broader $536 million humanitarian aid package directed toward Sub-Saharan Africa by the U.S. government.

This information was shared in a statement by the United States Mission on Tuesday through its official website.

The international agency said the $27 million was part of the $536 million announced by the U.S. under Secretary of the State Department, Uzra Zeya, a few days ago.

As reported by The Punch, this assistance was part of the United States' ongoing efforts to provide life-saving support to vulnerable populations and host communities across the continent.

The U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, highlighted the significance of the aid.

“This assistance will make a real difference in the lives of those most in need in Nigeria and across the continent,” Mills said.

He emphasised America's commitment to aiding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government of Nigeria, in tackling humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity and the impacts of climate change.

The funds are earmarked to address the critical needs of vulnerable individuals in the region, including refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, and other conflict-affected populations.

“It will focus on crises in the Sahel, among other areas, and support efforts to build durable solutions such as voluntary returns and refugee integration,” the statement added.

How U.S. funds will be distributed

The $27 million allocated to Nigeria will be distributed through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, National Daily Newspaper reported.

Mills reaffirmed the U.S. solidarity with Nigeria, stating:

“We stand with Nigeria in its efforts to provide for vulnerable populations and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts.”

