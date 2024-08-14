President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government said it will recruit 3,500 teaching staff into unity schools

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said the recruitment will be across the Federal Unity Colleges nationwide

Sununu said the recruitment will be a collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service and other relevant government agencies

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said the federal government is set to recruit 3,500 teaching staff across Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

Sununu stated that the recruitment of these teachers would significantly improve the quality of education.

He disclosed this while speaking at a two-day National Stakeholders’ Forum on Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria.

As reported by PM News, he said the recruitment will be a collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service and other relevant government agencies.

“I assure you that the Ministry is collaborating with the Office of the Head of Service, the Federal Civil Service Commission, and other relevant government organs to recruit 3,500 teaching staff for our federal government colleges nationwide.”

Sununu further stated that more than 1,000 staff have been trained in technology application in education through its research resource centre.

“This will enhance the quality of education. Additionally, the Ministry has organised extensive training and retraining for all staff in schools.”

The minister said in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, more than 53 vocational skills acquisition centres had been built to cater to the skills needs of young people.

He added that the ministry has secured the approval to build an additional 50 model schools nationwide to enhance teaching and learning.

