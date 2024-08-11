According to the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, beginning on Monday, August 12, 2024, passengers will get 25% discount

On weekdays, commuters who use the Blue Line between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. will save 25% on their fare

Passengers on the Blue Line train will now arrive at Mile 12 and Marina in about 18 minutes as opposed to the previous 25

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) announced that starting on Monday, August 12, 2024, commuters using the Blue Line between 10am and 4pm on weekdays will receive a 25% fare discount.

The current schedule for Sunday operations will not change, but the state will increase the number of trips on the Blue Line from 54 to 72 each day.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority's (LAMATA) general director, Abimbola Akinajo, revealed over the weekend that Blue Line train passengers will now reach Mile 12 and Marina in roughly 18 minutes instead of the 25 minutes it took before.

She said that commuters may plan their travels because there would be a train every eighteen minutes in each direction.

She said in a BusinessDay report,

“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system during off-peak periods and reduce transport spending. The new timetables are available on the LAMATA website, stations and our social media handles.”

Since it opened for business on September 4, 2023, the Blue Line has carried about 2 million passengers.

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has released an updated timetable for the Lagos Blue Rail from Marina to Mile.

This is coming following the suspension of the metro train operations over Saturday and Sunday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had suspended train operations over plan to increase trips from 12 to 54 and to ensure passengers’ safety.

Sanwo-Olu said the target for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) is 74 trips before the end of November.

