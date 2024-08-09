Confusion as Woman Collapses in FCT Market After Losing N275,000, Details Emerge
- Mrs. Gladys Ibrahim collapsed at the Abaji Main Market after discovering that N275,000 was missing from her handbag on Thursday, August 8
- Witness Gambo reported that Ibrahim, who travels from Auchi, Edo State, to buy large quantities of melon and groundnut, fainted when realizing her money was gone
- The FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, has yet to comment on the incident
FCT, Abuja - A female trader, Mrs. Gladys Ibrahim, fainted after discovering a loss of N275,000 at the Abaji Main Market in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT on Thursday, August 8.
According to a witness named Gambo, Mrs. Ibrahim reached into her handbag to retrieve money for purchasing melon bags but was shocked to find the money missing.
He explained that the woman, who travels from Auchi in Edo State every five market days to purchase large quantities of melon and groundnut, collapsed upon realizing the money was missing, Daily Trust reported.
Gambo added that the incident caused panic among market vendors, and some traders poured water on her to help revive her.
As of now, SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, has not commented on the incident.
Another woman collapses after losing N300,000
Interestingly, in another incident that happened on Monday, August 5, Madam Rebecca collapsed at the Abaji Main Market in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT after losing N335,000, The Punch reported.
She had visited the market to purchase bags of grains from local vendors.
She recounted:
“It was the quick intervention of some traders who brought sachet water and started pouring it on her that revived her.”
Mrs. Jummai Alex, a trader in the grains section, reported that Rebecca caused a commotion when she found that the money she had brought with her was missing after checking her handbag.
Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.
He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.
Speaking alongside the newly appointed second-class Emirs of Gaya and Karaye, Sanusi emphasized the dire circumstances many Nigerians are currently experiencing.
