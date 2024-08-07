The NYSC has cried out for public assistance on the whereabouts of its Akwa Ibom state coordinator, Okun Christopher

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the abduction of its Akwa-Ibom State Coordinator, Okun Christopher, and his driver, Daniel Effiong Asibong.

According to the NYSC, the two were abducted between Akwa Ibom and Delta while travelling for an official assignment on Monday, July 29, 2024. Despite efforts to locate them, their whereabouts remain unknown.

NYSC announces the missing of its Akwa Ibom coordinator Photo Credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Eddy Megwa, the director press and public relations department of the NYSC, at a press conference on Wednesday, August 7, lamented their abduction.

Missing coordinator: NYSC calls for public assistance

The NYSC then called for public assistance in finding Christopher and Asibong, urging anyone with information to contact any of the 37 NYSC State Secretariats, Area Offices, the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, or the nearest police station or security agency.

The incident occurred while the two were on official duties, travelling in a white official Hilux vehicle with registration number 27D31FG between Delta and Akwa-Ibom State.

Megwa's statement reads in part:

“Anyone with useful information regarding their whereabouts should contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, area offices, and the national directorate headquarters in Abuja or the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt action.”

Okun Christopher commenced his tenure as the 19th State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State in April 2024.

