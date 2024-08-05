A Nigerian lady who did her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a utensils shop has thanked her employer

The lady was paid the N70,000 new minimum wage at the end of her service year at the utensils shop located in Abuja

She thanked the woman who owned the shop, noting that she was rejected in many places but she was accepted at the shop.

A lady who was posted to Abuja for her NYSC said she was rejected at many places where she wanted to serve.

The lady said she came to a utensils shop and she was accepted, and she did her one year of compulsory national service.

The NYSC lady served at a shop where plates and pots are sold in Abuja. Photo credit: TikTok/Dee Utensils.

In a video posted by Dee Utensils shows how happy the NYSC lady was at the end of her service year.

She matched like a soldier and saluted the woman who owned the utensils shop, appreciating her for being a good boss.

At the end of her service, the woman had paid her N70,000, the new minimum wage signed into law by president Bola Tinibu.

The woman had also said the NYSC member wanted to stay and work, she was free to do so.

Reactions as lady passes out of NYSC

@Adeola said:

"I am following ma’am. Pls mummy I need a job. I'm in Lagos. Working under you will be a privilege ma’am."

@H&J said:

"Very good woman. I always admire her in church. God bless you ma. I wish I will have the opportunity to talk to her someday."

@NOBLE said:

"Thank you so much ma for your impact. May the almighty bless you more."

@user327801381783 said:

"This woman is an angel."

@rukkiey10 said:

"This made me so emotional, you are a blessed woman."

