The reign of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state has been marked by a somber trend - the passing of prominent traditional monarchs.

In a span of just a few years, several revered kings have departed, leaving a void in the state's cultural and traditional landscape.

Makinde has installed two Olubadans of Ibadan land since he became governor in 2019. Image: FB?Seyi makinde

The list of deceased monarchs includes two Olubadans, the Alaafin of Oyo, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and many others, making Governor Makinde's tenure a period of unprecedented transition for Oyo state's traditional institutions.

Since taking office in 2019, Makinde has overseen the installation of several Olubadans of Ibadan land. The ceremonies have been notable events, drawing prominent figures and sparking public interest.

Below is a list of Ibadan monarchs installed by the charismatic governor:

1. Oba Lekan Balogun Installed as 42nd Olubadan (March 11, 2022)

In February 2022, Governor Makinde approved the installation of Oba Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This followed the recommendation of the Olubadan-in-Council. The official installation ceremony took place on March 11th, 2022.

The event was graced by several prominent figures, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, as well as esteemed traditional leaders such as the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar.

2. Oba Owolabi Olakulehin Installed as 43rd Olubadan (July 12, 2024 )

Just recently, Governor Makinde presented the staff of office to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, officially installing him as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

This ceremony, held on July 12, was another prestigious event attended by President Ahmed Tinubu (represented by the Minister of Power) and some state governors.

Both installations highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Ibadan land and the importance of the Olubadan stool.

Governor Makinde's presence at these ceremonies also underscores the cooperation between the state government and the traditional institution.

