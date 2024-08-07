At least four teenagers and a bride-to-be have reportedly been killed by security operatives during the hunger protest

Three of the teenagers were allegedly killed by police in Kano state while a soldier killed another in Kaduna state

A bride-to-be, Firdausi Muhammad, who was to get married next week was hit by a stray bullet and died in kano state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano, Kaduna - The family of four teenagers and a bride-to-be reportedly killed by security operatives during the hunger protest have been thrown into mourning in Kano and Kaduna states.

One of the teenagers, 18-year-old Isma’il Muhammad, was shot dead by a soldier in Samaru, Zaria, in Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 6.

End Bad Governance protest has resulted in the killing of many protesters allegedly by security operatives. Photo credit: @mobilisingniger

As reported by Daily Trust, the other teenagers - Umar Abubakar Hausawa, 15-year-old Kashifu Abdullahi Gyaranya and Abdulkadir Labaran Babah Alfindiki were killed in Kano state.

A bride-to-be, Firdausi Muhammad, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet in the Rijiyar Lemo area of Kano state during the protest on Saturday, August 3.

A policeman allegedly fired the gunshot which killed Firdausi, who was to get married next week.

Reacting, the state Police public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the youths tried to break into people’s shops to steal their goods after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had declared a curfew in the state.

“So, our men tried to disperse them but instead of them to go back to their houses they turned violent, and started throwing stones at our personnel”.

Kiyawa said the police called for reinforcement of more personnel to maintain law and order.

He said the law has allowed the police to defend themselves.

6 Protesters reportedly shot dead In Niger state

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least six persons protesting against hunger and economic hardship were shot dead in Suleja, Niger state.

The victims were hit with bullets by security operatives struggling to dislodge protesters who blocked a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced today, August 1.

