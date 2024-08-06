Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, has been tense as the hunger protesters marched to the residence of the immediate past governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The demonstrators, who are marching against bad governance in the country over the increased cost of living, marched to the residence of Wike on Tuesday, August 6.

According to The Punch, the protesters, in their large numbers, were carrying placards with different inscriptions and chanting in front of the minister's house.

Heavy security personnel with rifles were seen guarding the house when one of the protesters said: "That’s Wike’s house.”

The #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protests started on Thursday, August 1, against the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the country's affairs. The movement, which started on social media, has gained momentum in recent weeks, with thousands of Nigerians taking to the streets to demand change. Protesters are calling for an end to corruption, improved economic management, and better governance.

The protests have been sparked by a range of issues, including fuel price hikes, electricity tariff increases, and a general feeling of discontent with the government's performance. Demonstrators are demanding that the government take concrete steps to address these issues and improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians. The movement has gained widespread support, with many Nigerians expressing their frustration with the government's handling of the country.

