Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun announced that the police and security agencies have blocked sources of external funding for hardship protests

Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order

The Department of State Services (DSS) has made arrests related to the sponsorship of protests involving foreign flags, with identities to be disclosed soon

FCT, Abuja - Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has announced that the police and security agencies have successfully identified and cut off sources of external funding fueling violent protests in Nigeria.

Egbetokun made this announcement during a joint press briefing led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, August 6.

Nigeria's Service Chiefs Photo credit: @JayItsJam

Source: Twitter

Egbetokun: No violence deployed against protesters

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) emphasized that the police have managed the crisis with restraint, avoiding the use of water cannons and rubber bullets.

Egbetokun also clarified that the shooting of an innocent protester in Kubwa, Abuja, was not carried out by police forces, The Guardian reported.

He suggested that the incident might have been caused by robbers or armed hoodlums.

his words:

"Nobody fired gunshots and we didn't use force. In the midst of the protest, we arrested criminals who stole and committed other offenses."

CDS vow to maintain order in Nigeria

General Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), highlighted that their regular media briefings reflect their dedication to the country and their commitment to their roles, The Punch reported.

He emphasized:

"Our focus is solely on those who threaten state security and will face legal consequences.

"We are resolute in pursuing those who promote subversion, maintaining our professionalism in all operations."

DSS: We've cracked down on sponsors of hardship protest, others

DSS spokesperson Dr. Peter Afunanya informed reporters that arrests have been made concerning the sponsors of the protests involving foreign flags.

He requested public patience, assuring that the identities of these individuals will be revealed soon.

COAS committed to upholding Nigeria's democracy

Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, stated that the Nigerian Army had already deployed troops across the country before the protests, in response to ongoing security challenges.

He reaffirmed the Army's commitment to upholding Nigerian democracy, peace, and stability, urging youth to avoid violence, which he deemed unnecessary.

Immigration: We've profiled int'l promoters of hardship protests

Immigration Chief Kemi Nandap disclosed that some Nigerians living abroad, believed to be behind the violent protests, have been added to the Immigration watch list.

She mentioned ongoing efforts to monitor and profile international movements to ensure national security.

Protest: Nigeriens raised Russian flag, says Ex-DG NIIA

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, a former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), has revealed that the individuals waving Russian flags during the recent nationwide hardship protests in Kano are primarily Nigeriens.

He explained that these foreign demonstrators used the Russian flag to express their dissatisfaction with the stance of the Nigerian government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is led by President Bola Tinubu, regarding the military coup in Niger.

Source: Legit.ng