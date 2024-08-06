Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that those benefiting from the fuel importation sector might attempt to sabotage the Dangote Refinery

Obasanjo emphasized that if successful, the Dangote refinery should be a source of pride and inspire both domestic and international investments in Nigeria

Obasanjo criticized Nigeria's over-reliance on oil, neglect of gas and agriculture, and the poor management of refineries

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that entities benefiting from the lucrative fuel importation sector will likely attempt to sabotage the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Obasanjo’s remarks follow accusations from Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, who claimed that certain "mafias" are actively working to undermine the $20 billion refinery project.

Ex-President Obasanjo speaks on Dangote Refinery Photo credit: @Riccardo Savi/@Naija_PR

Source: UGC

The former president made these disclosures in an interview with the Financial Times.

Reports from Monday, August 4, reveal that both the Dangote refinery and other domestic refineries have not yet procured crude oil in naira, contrary to President Bola Tinubu's directive to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Vanguard reported.

Dangote Refinery should be Nigeria's pride - Obasanjo

Obasanjo emphasized that the Dangote refinery should be a source of inspiration and pride for Nigerians and international observers.

He said:

“Aliko’s refinery investment, if successful, should inspire both Nigerians and foreigners to invest in Nigeria.

"However, if those currently profiting from selling or supplying refined products in Nigeria believe they might lose their profitable position, they will likely try to hinder his efforts.”

Obasanjo: Nigeria's biggest mistake was dependence on oil

Obasanjo criticized Nigeria’s focus on oil, stating that the country made a significant error by relying solely on the oil sector while neglecting gas and agriculture, The Punch reported.

He said:

“We made a grave mistake by concentrating all our efforts on oil, ignoring gas, which is a crucial resource, and sidelining agriculture, which should have been central to our economic strategy.”

He recounted his efforts to involve Shell in managing Nigeria's refineries, but the company declined, citing corruption and poor maintenance.

He disclosed:

“During my presidency, I proposed that Shell take an equity stake and operate our refineries, but they refused.

"They reported that our refineries had been poorly maintained and were plagued by corruption, making them unwilling to get involved.”

Obasanjo also criticized President Bola Tinubu’s approach to removing fuel subsidies, arguing that the administration should have first assessed and addressed the potential hardships caused by the subsidy removal.

Dangote Refinery: Nigerians react to Obasanjo's comment

Somtoo Obiagbasoso commented on Facebook:

"Do those people have power more than the federal government."

Bánkólé Ikúsìkà said:

"Revoke the licences for fuel importation if they cannot behave themselves. Shikena!"

Ighodaro Kelley Osayemwenre said:

"These are the same people that frustrated Nigeria refineries, and make it unable to work."

Chikezie Amarachi said:

"They are the ones standing in the way of ordinary man's survival in this country. They had vowed to see that none of our refineries work despite all the resources put in there, and now they are private-owned. But I ask who is behind this, and why can't they be traced and crushed, or could it be that the powers on top are behind the woes?"

Reps dissolve committee investigating adulterated fuel import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives has decided to disband the current ad hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

On Monday, August 5, in Abuja, House Spokesperson Rotimi Akin announced that the ad hoc committee had been dissolved and that a new committee would be formed to continue the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng